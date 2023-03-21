C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I’ve never played Russian roulette, but I think this must be how it feels.

Top is sticking with Brendan Rodgers till the end of the season. That much is now obvious, but is this the biggest gamble of his life?

Crystal Palace have gambled the other way and sacked their manager. Only time will tell which club called it correctly.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, I think Rodgers will go and we will also know then what calibre of replacement we will be looking at.

Someone to continue Vichai’s vision and get us back to being a top-half Premier League team on a regular basis and one that can challenge for Europe and maybe win another cup or two.

Or someone who could potentially lead us back out of the Championship at the first attempt and make sure Vichai’s vision doesn’t crumble back into insignificance.

In Top we trust, but I’ve got everything crossed he knows what he’s doing, because we might be looking at a Nathan Jones if we are not careful.