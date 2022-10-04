D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

After Aston Villa went three games unbeaten having picked up a point away at Elland Road, to a team unbeaten at home this season, the calls on social media grew louder from some fans wanting Steven Gerrard to be sacked.

Yet, after a poor start to the season, Gerrard is visibly making a fist of turning things around, including back-to-back clean sheets, despite injuries to six regular matchday squad defensive players.

It may not look pretty at the moment, but sometimes the medicine tastes bitter. The Villa boss admitted that it was two points dropped against Leeds, who were down to 10 men for the best part of the second half, but he’s not the first Villa manager in recent years to fail to take advantage of a numeric advantage.

From seventh downwards in the Premier League table, only Fulham have won more than Villa’s two games this season, including Liverpool and Newcastle.

Villa will be kicking themselves they haven’t taken advantage of this situation, but it also means the season isn’t lost yet. Gerrard may need to further extend Villa’s current unbeaten run in October though, before his distractors buy into that fact.