Nottingham Forest's pre-season bad luck continued on Wednesday evening as they fell to a 5-0 defeat by Rennes.

The Ligue 1 side were 2-0 up at half-time, with both goals being scored from the penalty area.

Steve Cooper made six changes in the second half, with Forest already 4-0 down at this point.

Esapa Osong and Josh Powell were among those to be brought on, gaining first team experience against a strong French side.

Forest's final friendly takes place on 5 August against Eintracht Frankfurt, before they face Arsenal in their Premier League opener on 12 August.