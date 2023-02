West Brom's Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds' shortlist of replacements for the sacked Jesse Marsch. (Guardian), external

The Baggies are braced for an approach from Leeds and want Corberan to sign a new contract to stave off interest. (Football Insider), external

Real Madrid legend Raul, who currently coaches the La Liga club's reserve side, has turned down the opportunity to replace Marsch as Leeds boss. (AS), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column