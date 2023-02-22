Spurs keeper Whiteman extends contract
- Published
Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025.
The 24-year-old has made one first-team appearance for Spurs, coming on as a substitute in a Europa League match against Bulgarian club Ludogorets in November 2020.
He has recently been on loan with Swedish side Degefors.
We are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2025.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2023
Congrats, Alfie 💙
