Diego Llorente has joined Roma on loan until the end of this season, with a view to a permanent deal.

Since arriving at Elland Road from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020, the Spanish centre-back has made 59 appearances for the Whites, scoring four goals.

He has only featured 13 times in all competitions this season, with Jesse Marsch preferring Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new recruit Max Wober.