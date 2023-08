Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are understood to have reached an agreement over a fee with Ajax for midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

However, there is no agreement yet between Brighton and the Ghana midfielder over personal terms.

Kudus has attracted a lot of interest this summer, with both Chelsea and Arsenal keen on the highly-rated 23-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton can get to a figure that Kudus feels is acceptable.

