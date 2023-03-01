Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Southampton looked a bit flat against Leeds United on Saturday, in Ruben Selles' first game since being put in charge until the end of the season.

At least Saints have appointed someone, though, and the players like Selles, so I am expecting more from them in weeks to come.

Their next league game is at home to relegation rivals Leicester City on Saturday, so of course his focus will be on that. His problem is that defeat here could be very damaging to him.

Grimsby Town surprised me when they knocked Luton Town out in the last round and they are in mid-table in League Two, so there are no distractions for them there.

More than 4,000 of their fans are travelling south for this tie and they will enjoy themselves whatever the result.

The fact the game is at St Mary's will really help Southampton and I do think they will get through, but Grimsby have got a bit of resilience about them and I can see them staying in it right until the end.

Adele's prediction: 1-1 - Southampton to win after extra time and penalties.

Paul's prediction: 3-1

