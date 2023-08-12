Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone: What did the manager say

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean tells BBC Scotland “[We were] unacceptable, poor, didn’t do our jobs properly, didn’t win enough first and second balls.

“It wasn’t as if it was a shape that caused us problems, it was just individually we didn’t do our jobs.

“Poor goals to concede as well but to be honest we probably got away with it, we probably should have been a couple goals down before we lost the first one.

“Totally unacceptable performance from my team.

“If players don't do their jobs individually, I’m going to be disappointed with them and they know that.

“If they’re honest enough they’ll come out and admit that themselves and, listen, I include myself in that, it’s my team on the pitch so I've got to take responsibility for them.

On his side having a week off next weekend due to League Cup action, he adds: “It'll hopefully allow us some time to try and get some injured players back and then hopefully we can do a bit of business in the window.”