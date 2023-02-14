Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea: Pick of the stats

This will be the first game between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in European competition.

Chelsea have only won three of their 11 previous away games against German sides (D3 L5), with two of those victories coming in successive seasons against Schalke in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Graham Potter is unbeaten in charge of Chelsea in the Champions League (W4 D1), winning each of his past four games. If the Blues win this game, Potter would become the first English manager to win five consecutive matches in the competition.