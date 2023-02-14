Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
This will be the first game between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in European competition.
Chelsea have only won three of their 11 previous away games against German sides (D3 L5), with two of those victories coming in successive seasons against Schalke in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
Graham Potter is unbeaten in charge of Chelsea in the Champions League (W4 D1), winning each of his past four games. If the Blues win this game, Potter would become the first English manager to win five consecutive matches in the competition.
Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in five goals in six appearances in the Champions League this season (three goals and two assists), with all of those coming for former club Shakhtar Donetsk. Indeed, he has scored (three) and been directly involved in more goals (five) than any other Chelsea player in the competition this term.