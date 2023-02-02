'There will need to be wholesale exits at Chelsea'

Chelsea's transfer strategy will need "to be evened out" at some point, probably in the summer, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, but supporters should be excited to see the squad assembled at Stamford Bridge.

A £107m deal for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day made it 18 players through the door since the end of last season and Parry believes the policy is "brave and bold".

"It's a bold gamble because of the length of deals and the exorbitant amount of money," he told The Far Post podcast. "They have bought exciting players with real quality and it indicates a long-term strategy.

"From a fan's point of view, why would you not be excited? The future of the club is already being built - with the gamble these young players will deliver sustained success.

"At some point there will have to be wholesale exits as the squad will be so unwieldy."

Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech's proposed move to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday was abandoned after administrative issues, and former Charlton defender Steve Brown criticised the process.

"I don't understand it," he said. "If Chelsea wanted it done, and the player wanted it, then it's criminal that it didn't happen."

