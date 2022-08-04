Bates 'never not in contention'

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says David Bates remains part of his plans, despite being linked with a move away from Pittodrie.

Bates has not featured this term as Goodwin heavily reshapes his squad.

"David has never not been in contention," said the manager. "There has been speculation around David and other players. Some of it is just noise.

"He’s got a two-year contract left, still very much an Aberdeen player.

"I have had conversations with a number of the squad who haven’t enjoyed not having as many minutes as they're used to. I don’t want anyone here feeling frustrated and held against their will.

"If any of those players knock my door and tell me they’re not happy here, I’m not the type to stand in their way. We just want players who want to be here. Neither David nor anybody else has made that clear to me. Until that happens, they’ll stay part of my plans."