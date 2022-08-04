AZ full of European and cap pedigree

Dundee United have a proud European history thanks to victories over the likes of Barcelona and that famous run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

But so do Thursday's visitors in Europa Conference League qualifying - AZ Alkmaar having themselves been losing finalists six years earlier.

They also reached the semi-finals in 2004-05 and the quarters in 2006-07 before also reaching the last eight of the Europa League in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

Jansen's side, who start their domestic season on Sunday against Go Ahead Eagles, finished fifth in last season's Eredivisie and are aiming to feature in the Conference League group stage for a second year in a row.

They won their group by finishing above Randers, Jablonec and Cluj last season before losing 4-3 on aggregate to Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian side who had swept Celtic aside in the previous round.

AZ sold Netherlands international Owen Wijndal to Ajax and fellow left-back Thomas Ouwejan to Schwalke 04 this summer, with Mees de Wit arriving from Zwolle as a replacement.

Midfielder Fredrik Midtsjo was sold to Galatasaray, being replaced with Dutch international Riechedly Bazoer on a free from Vitesse.

Others who have international caps are central defenders Zinho Vanheusden, the Belgian on loan from Inter Milan, Greece's Pantelis Chatzidiakos and Netherlands' Bruno Martins Indi, plus Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie, Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis and Sweden forward Jesper Karlsson.