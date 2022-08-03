Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 16th

This season's prediction - 14th

This is where the potential strugglers really start and any of the following could end up fighting a relegation battle.

Everton had a horrible season last time out with the failure of the ill-starred appointment of Rafael Benitez, followed by Frank Lampard, who achieved the aim of keeping the Toffees up.

In reality, it was more through the efforts of Everton's fans than players that they somehow survived. They will be needed again as the club wrestles with financial restrictions, the sale of main marksman Richarlison to Spurs and the outcome of a much-touted strategic review - which has been very vague, short on specific detail and carried out by an owner and board of directors who have presided over truly ruinous transfer strategies and decision-making.

Just have a feeling that they will have enough to stay up this time, with Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski smart signings from Burnley and more set to come.

