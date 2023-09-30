Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley: Key stats
- Published
After winning only two of their first eight Premier League meetings with Burnley (D4 L2), Newcastle have now won each of their last five matches against the Clarets.
Eddie Howe has now won each of his last three league meetings against Burnley, all with Newcastle, having only won two of his first 10 games against the side he previously managed (D2 L6).
Only James Maddison and Kevin De Bruyne (both 4) have more goals from outside the penalty area in the Premier League since the start of last season than Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron (3), while his four in total in the competition have all come at St James' Park.
Kieran Trippier has as many assists in his last two Premier League games for Newcastle (4) as in his previous 29 appearances for them in the competition. Each of his last two league assists for the Magpies have been in open play, after only one of his first nine beforehand.