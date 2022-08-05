Listen: Potter and Barber take Albion fans' questions
There was barely a spare seat in the house for the Brighton fans' forum on Thursday.
Don't miss hearing from the Seagulls head coach and chief executive as they took questions from a live audience at the Amex.
𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 #𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗙𝗖 𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗨𝗠?!— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) August 4, 2022
Hear the whole thing again right here. @johnnycantor_, Paul Barber & Graham Potter in front of a live audience at the Amex (3 mins in)
👇https://t.co/yl8yIZi0jv
(Photos credit: Bennett Dean & BHAFC) pic.twitter.com/beo4TLxvkt
