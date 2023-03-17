"I wouldn't be surprised if Manchester City won the treble - or if they won nothing."

That's the view of French football expert Julien Laurens, who has surveyed the European perspective on City's threat.

He believes they are greatly feared in the Champions League, especially after thrashing RB Leipzig 7-0 on Tuesday, but has some reservations on their durability.

"The most worrying thing of all for other teams is that there is still plenty of time for City to improve," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"The partnership between Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland can improve, their back four can get better. There is time for them to click.

"But then, because they are not playing as well as before, you know they are a team you can get to. So I would also not be surprised if they didn't win anything."

Italian football journalist Mina Rzouki agreed, suggesting that if City get their mentality right then they will be unstoppable.

"The question is can they rise to the occasion under the pressure?" she said. "From a tactical perspective, there is surely no-one better at the moment than Pep Guardiola."

