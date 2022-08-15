We asked you for you post-match thoughts after Everton suffered a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Here are some comments:

Mark: I think Lampard should have made his attacking substitutions earlier, bringing a striker (Rondon) on after 65 mins was far too late. Likewise his other subs came on with barely 10 mins left. Sending three young strikers out on loan, when Calvert-Lewin is out injured, makes no sense. These are self-inflicted problems for Everton.

Vivien: Really disappointed, thought we were better in the second half and with a bit of luck might have got a draw. Desperately need to win next game.

Tim: We looked better with Rondon up top. He might be slow but he’s got strength to hold up the ball. It’s all been said before and again we need a striker.

Stephen: We still concede at vital times and we have got to cut that out. We are desperate for a striker as well so we can play the long ball out of defence.

Tizzer: In Frank we trust …… only media pressure.