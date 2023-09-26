Alex Howell, BBC Football reporter

Tests have shown Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice did not suffer a serious back injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The England international, who has started every league game this season, was substituted at half-time.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Rice had "discomfort in his back" and hoped it was not a long-term issue.

Rice, a £100m summer signing, was not expected to be in Arsenal's Carabao Cup squad to face Brentford on Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old could be in contention for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Get Arsenal news sent to you