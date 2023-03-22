'Plenty for Goodwin to ponder' as games tick away

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

When a team is struggling at the bottom of the table, there is a perception that things usually go against them.

Dundee United are arguably a case in point – the woodwork, and a controversial penalty award to their opponents prevented them from getting all three points against St Mirren last time out, an outcome that would have seem them move level on points with Kilmarnock.

But there is also saying in football that you have to create your own luck, and United need to find a way of doing that over the coming weeks.

Yes, there have been signs of improvement in the three games new boss Jim Goodwin has presided over, but he needs that improvement to be illustrated by wins. The statistics make grim reading – they are without a victory in 10 league games, a sequence which includes seven defeats.

That is relegation form – form which can’t continue, as the matches tick down until the end of the campaign.

Plenty for Goodwin to ponder on the United training ground during the international break.