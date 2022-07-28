Jack Butland has confirmed he has suffered a broken hand but does not require surgery.

The goalkeeper picked up the injury in Palace's 3-1 pre-season defeat by Manchester United in Melbourne.

He posted on Instagram: "Broken hand. No op required. Chance to push the limits and come back a monster. No excuses".

On Wednesday, Palace confirmed Remi Matthews has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan, leaving Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita available for the start of the upcoming season.