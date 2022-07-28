Jurgen Klopp wants to win the Community Shield for the first time, but said he won't read too much into Saturday's game against Manchester City.

Liverpool haven't won the Community Shield since 2006, losing to City in 2019 and Arsenal in 2020.

Klopp said: "It’s very important because we played this final a couple of times and I think it would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet so we will give it a try, of course.

"It’s a very important game, but we have to prepare a season, we cannot ignore that. We played last night against Salzburg and lost 1-0. We trained the day before twice. It’s really intense but that’s what we have to do.

"I can’t ignore the fact that after this important game is the season coming up. We have to extend our pre-season into the season. We play on Saturday against City and on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then we play Fulham and the next day another game just so we can extend our pre-season. We will try to do the right things but of course the schedule is always a challenge to deal with and that’s how it is.

"The game on Saturday, will it show a lot about the season? I expect two good teams. Even though we lost last night I saw us in really good shape and I hope we can bring that on the pitch on Saturday as well.

"We will see, but if you win it, it’s a very important competition. If you lose, it becomes less important."