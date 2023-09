Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in 24-year-old Dutch winger Donyell Malen after his impressive start to the season for Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club willing to sell for £52m. (Bild - in German), external

Klopp also wants to extend the contract of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but others inside Anfield are not convinced the 32-year-old deserves a new deal. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column