Maeda finish lights up win over Norwich

It was a job well done as Celtic wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a clean sheet and victory over Norwich City.

Ange Postecoglou's men had conceded at least twice in their previous four outings this summer, but shut out the Championship side at Celtic Park.

Daizen Maeda superbly backheeled Josip Juranovic's cross into the net for the first-half opener and David Turnbull sealed victory after the break with a drilled finish.

There were debuts off the bench for the club's newest signings, defender Moritz Jenz and midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Celtic unfurl the title flag and kick off their Premiership defence at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, 31 July.