West Ham v Sheffield United: Pick of the stats

Having won just one of their first six Premier League games against Sheffield United between 1994 and 2020 (D2 L3), West Ham completed the double over the Blades when they last met in 2020-21.

Sheffield United suffered their heaviest ever league defeat last time out, losing 8-0 to Newcastle. Only one side in Premier League history has lost by eight or more goals and then won their next game, with Wigan doing so in November 2009 (lost 9-1 to Spurs, won 1-0 vs Sunderland).

West Ham have won their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides since losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last August. It’s their longest ever winning run against promoted teams in their top-flight history.

Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham has faced the most shots on target (52) and made the most saves (35) of any Premier League goalkeeper in their first six starts Opta has on record from 2003-04 onwards.