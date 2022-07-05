With pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Jurgen Klopp's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Aarif: Excited to see all the new boys gel and to see how Diaz performs after a full pre-season. The player I'm most excited about is Fabio Carvalho. Comparisons have been made with Coutinho but he reminds me of a young Juninho with his wiry frame, scampering runs and ability to pop up with goals. Will prove to be a bargain!

William: This will be a season of transition for new players coming in and developing the physical demands for the younger players. Midfield would be awesome with Jude Bellingham, but can't see it happening. This season will be a platform for the next five seasons. Should still be there or there abouts!

Rob: It's nice to see early recruitment with no panic buys. Shame to lose Mane when at his peak, but there was no point in keeping an unhappy player in the last year of his contract. Extending Sarah’s tenure took long enough - let’s hope his best form returns with it. Would have been nice to also recruit a top midfielder as well, but we can’t have everything!

Lee: A good, solid pre-season for all the squad will be really beneficial this year, especially with the new signings. Bedding in Diaz, who will be a whole different player this season and hoping Nunez will get 25+ goals. Up the Reds!

Tom: Liverpool have recruited well. Shopping in the 'soon to be' aisle, rather than the 'established star' aisle, means they haven't had to break the bank to do so, either. I have faith that the recruitment team have selected well, yet again. So another exciting season on the horizon for the Reds.