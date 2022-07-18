Greg: Looks great, best kit I have seen from the Premier League.

CE Weller: Looks like they are turning into a Manchester United or Liverpool with those colours, but if they reflect the luck of those sides then it’s all OK.

Mike: Don’t like it at all. Last season was one of our best.

Django: Seems a shame after last season’s record breaking away performances in our most popular ever away kit. Contractual obligations to Nike notwithstanding, it would have been a decent gesture to financially hard-pressed fans to continue with the Hyper Turq shirt for another season. Maybe even a footballing case for keeping it? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Alastair: You know when you've been Tangoed. Are we Blackpool in disguise? Also not able to wear it at: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Brentford, Palace, Liverpool, Manchester United, Forest, Southampton or Wolves and it’s unlikely at Aston Villa or West Ham.