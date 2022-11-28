Salisu makes history
Mohammed Salisu scored his second international goal on what was just his fifth cap as Ghana took on South Korea at the World Cup.
The 23-year-old defender prodded home the first for his country in a thrilling 3-2 win.
He is yet to score for Saints but seems to have found a recent scoring touch which fans will hope stays with him for the Premier League's return.
1 - Mohammed Salisu has become the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history. New. pic.twitter.com/UutAfwpRXe— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2022
