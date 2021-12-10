Barcelona are interested in England striker Marcus Rashford but there are question marks over whether the Spanish club could afford the 24-year-old, who Manchester United might be willing to sell for the right offer. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, United are one of the clubs possibly interested in Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Junior, but the 21-year-old has reiterated his desire to stay with the La Liga side, warning club bosses not to put an asking price on him. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column