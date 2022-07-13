'Atrocious' or 'pretty funky'? Your thoughts on Liverpool's new away kit

Seamus: Love it, shows the club in touch with the people and the city.

Jason: Very different but looks amazing. I would certainly wear it with pride. The shirt is vibrant, colourful and different, with a touch of nostalgia.

James: Absolutely atrocious…the home kit was underwhelming but this is just plain hideous!

Ethan: I love it. It's a change and if it really is "dizzying", then I feel bad for the defenders who have to watch Salah, Diaz, Jota, and Nunez running towards them at speed.

James: It’s pretty funky and represents the music scene in the city. I like it!

Tom: Love LFC, hate this new away kit. Looks like sea sickness in fabric.