Ranieri on Leicester return, emotion & consistency
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s match away to Leicester City on Sunday. It will be his first time back as a manager after leading the Foxes to Premier League success in 2016.
Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:
On his return to Leicester for the first time, Ranieri said: "The job gave to me good emotions and I'm very proud to be part of the Leicester fairytale and history";
Ranieri admits that he will have to try to control his emotions: "It will be a big emotion from the beginning and after the match. During the match I'm an opponent and I try to do my best";
Watford have fresh injuries to key man Ismaila Sarr and defender Nicolas Nkoulou. Sarr has a knee injury and Nkoulou a hamstring problem. On the loss of Sarr: "He's very important. But I want to remember twice I substituted him and twice we scored against Everton and Manchester United";
Watford need to build on their win against Manchester United: "We have to continue with this way. I want to be consistent, of course. We have to achieve 40 points and we have to continue to fight in every situation";
The Hornets are still without Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, Ken Sema and Peter Etebo - but Juraj Kucka returns from suspension.