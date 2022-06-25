McGeady 'a wonderful signing' for Hibs
Kenny Miller believes winger Aiden McGeady will be a "wonderful signing" for former club Hibernian.
Republic of Ireland cap McGeady, 36, has agreed a one-year deal at Easter Road after leaving Sunderland.
McGeady and Miller were team-mates at Celtic.
"Really good signing, he's still been playing at a really good level the last few years," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.
"A top player, he really is. It'll be a wonderful signing. He'll create a lot in those forward areas."