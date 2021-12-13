Transfer news: Magpies turn to Cook
- Published
Newcastle United will turn their attention to Bournemouth's English defender Steve Cook, 30, after being priced out of a deal for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, 29. (Sun, external)
The Magpies, along with Everton and Leicester City, want 30-year-old Sweden defender Pontus Jansson, whose contract at Brentford runs out in the summer. (Guardian), external
Meanwhile, Newcastle are among a number of clubs monitoring developments with Arsenal striker Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 14 goals already this season and has just six months left on his contract. (Mail), external