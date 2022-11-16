Will Johnson still be around for January wheeling & dealing?

C﻿olin Moffat, BBC Sport Scotland

“We have to move on five or six,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson following Saturday’s loss at Kilmarnock.

The former Bristol City and Sunderland boss is already looking to the January transfer window after a sorry sequence of six defeats in seven games, but there are some serious tests to negotiate before then and just how wise is it to reveal such plans in public? Never mind how realistic that thinking might be.

There is a bloated squad at Easter Road thanks to a recruitment policy that was called “scattergun” by former midfielder Michael Stewart and has been called a lot worse by many frustrated supporters.

The harsh truth is there are a lot of mediocre players on long contracts, so any moving on will not be straightforward. And can the club be trusted to sign any more wisely?

Johnson spoke of “high tempo” and “turning up the dial on attacking football”, while name-dropping Pep Guardiola on his summer arrival. There has not been much evidence of that, with just 18 goals scored in 16 league outings.

The manager will be hoping senior players like Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis can return from injury to make a post-World Cup impact.

When the action resumes after the winter break, Hibs’ fixtures are Rangers (A), Livingston (H), Celtic (H) and Hearts (A). A huge improvement is required from a team in freefall or Johnson might not be around for any wheeling and dealing in January.