Brentford boss Thomas Frank says "anything can happen in football" as his team prepare to welcome Manchester City on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are in scintillating form, having won their past nine Premier League games in a row to go six points clear at the top.

But Frank says it's a challenge that does not intimidate his side.

"Obviously it's going to be very difficult," he said. "They are one of the best teams in the world, have unbelievable players and are so difficult to prepare to play because they can score from everywhere.

"But it's a top test to play them and we're looking forward to it."

Brentford will be without several key players through injury, suspension and Covid-enforced absence, including Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard.

"I would have liked to play City with a full-strength team on the pitch," said Frank. "But we fully believe we can get something.

"I will put a side out that will run and fight. We need to defend unbelievably well with good structure and pick our moments on the counter and at set-pieces.

"We can't compete with City over a season but in one game, who knows? In football, anything can happen."