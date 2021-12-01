Chelsea have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.(Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, the Blues and Liverpool are both considering a move for Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 22. (Sport), external

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Goal), external

