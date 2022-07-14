By Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Erik Ten Hag does not expand on his answers very much so there is not much more detail on this but the United boss appeared to give something away when he was asked what Donny van de Beek's best position is.

Ten Hag knows Van de Beek well from their time at Ajax, so you would imagine if anyone is going to get the best out of him, it is the Dutchman.

However, his answer to the question was this: "Donny van de Beek's best position is his capabilities in the box of opponent. Playing short behind a striker he has a really good smell for being in the right position."

That sounds very much like Bruno Fernandes' major attributes as well.

Is it one or the other?