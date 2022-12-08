Former Leicester player Muzzy Izzet says the Foxes are a "completely different club" in the modern era to when he played for them.

The former Turkey international, who now runs a football academy, represented Leicester from 1996-2004, winning the League Cup twice.

"I think it is a completely different club now," he told BBC Radio Leicester's When Your Smiling Podcast.

"I think moving to the new training ground has altered things as well. I have not been to it but I have heard it is huge.

"Maybe the club and certainly the training ground has lost its spirit. It is too big, if not huge, I think that is playing a part when you are trying to develop a team and create an atmosphere.

"You got your staff and they are separated in all different parts of the building and that can take some time to get used to. Certainly as their owners have come in, it just looks different.

"It is a bigger and more recognised club now, certainly after winning the Premier League and FA Cup it has probably taken it to the next level up.

"People are still there working from when I was - that is the heartbeat of the club and you should never lose that."

