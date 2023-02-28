Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After a dismal performance at Elland Road, Southampton are showing no signs of staying in the Premier League.

Since the World Cup, the Saints have collected just six points from nine games and currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, where they have resided since 27 December.

In that time, Southampton gifted perennial away strugglers and relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers three points at St Mary’s, as well as Leeds their first win since November and their first clean sheet since August.

A surprising victory over Chelsea last weekend under new manager Ruben Selles made many believe that the Saints had turned a corner under the Spaniard. However, it instead just emphasises the problems going on at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton are without back-to-back league wins this season. They have failed to build on any of their positive results this season, epitomised by a lacklustre performance at the weekend after such a stunning display seven days earlier.

While Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Selles all have their faults, the consistent failure of Southampton’s players to show up when the pressure is on shows the blame is equally on them.