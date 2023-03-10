Inverness CT 2-1 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

Uninitiated onlookers would be forgiven for thinking Inverness were the top-flight side in this one, such was the disparity between them and their blunt opposition.

There was zip and vigour in the Highlanders' play, swirling around Kilmarnock like the blizzard that was engulfing the Caledonian Stadium in the second period.

Derek McInnes' men, meanwhile, were ice cold. The early lead turned from a dream start to a nightmare as the Premiership strugglers looked caught in the headlights.

Unable to impose themselves on Inverness in any meaningful way, McInnes must desperately look for solutions if they are to spare themselves a rapid return to the second tier.