Klopp on Jota, 'proper derby atmosphere' and Everton

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Everton on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Diogo Jota is the closest of Liverpool’s injured contingent to returning to action: "He’s trained for the last two days and there are another three days he could do. He’s in contention for the squad. Bobby [Firmino] I will have to see how he deals with intensity. I don’t think Virgil [van Dijk] is that close."

  • However, Thiago Alcantara has missed training this week with a hip flexor problem.

  • After last week’s defeat by Wolves, Klopp is pleased with the responsibility his players are accepting: "Everything has been going in the right direction. The aggression is there, the determination, readiness, concentration, focus and intensity. So far, it’s been a really good week."

  • He wants the squad’s togetherness to pull them through: "We know people want to see a reaction. I want to see it, and now we need to show it on Monday. This is a time we can show the club is really special. We’ve been together, so am really looking forward to a proper derby atmosphere."

  • A Merseyside derby is different: “It always matters. Yes, it’s an opportunity for us to improve, but also it’s against Everton. It’s a very important game for our situation, but also in general."

  • He expects a tough task against Sean Dyche’s rejuvenated side: "You saw them last week. They had really good chances and then scored from a set-piece, which will be very dangerous. They are very compact and very good on the counter. We’re preparing for the team we saw against Arsenal."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences