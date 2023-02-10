Diogo Jota is the closest of Liverpool’s injured contingent to returning to action: "He’s trained for the last two days and there are another three days he could do. He’s in contention for the squad. Bobby [Firmino] I will have to see how he deals with intensity. I don’t think Virgil [van Dijk] is that close."

However, Thiago Alcantara has missed training this week with a hip flexor problem.

After last week’s defeat by Wolves, Klopp is pleased with the responsibility his players are accepting: "Everything has been going in the right direction. The aggression is there, the determination, readiness, concentration, focus and intensity. So far, it’s been a really good week."

He wants the squad’s togetherness to pull them through: "We know people want to see a reaction. I want to see it, and now we need to show it on Monday. This is a time we can show the club is really special. We’ve been together, so am really looking forward to a proper derby atmosphere."

A Merseyside derby is different: “It always matters. Yes, it’s an opportunity for us to improve, but also it’s against Everton. It’s a very important game for our situation, but also in general."