Leeds United will hold a memorial service today at 14:00 BST to remember the tragic deaths of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul, 23 years ago.

Last week, the club released a powerful video, external of their friends and family reflecting on the night they were stabbed on the eve of a Champions League fixture against Galatasaray.

It is particularly pertinent given recent coverage over opposition supporters chanting at a Leeds game about the events and one of the fans on the video, Gareth Senior, spoke with BBC Radio Leeds about the memorial plans.

"My view is that if the video resonates with one fan of a rival club and it stops them thinking it is acceptable to chant about that night, then it's been worthwhile," said Senior.

"We have to remember them, remember their memory, and make sure nobody forgets. My only wish is that more people knew the truth about what happened."

Senior explained that supporters have had "strong dialogue" with the club regarding how to mark this anniversary and he believes it will be done properly.

"I am confident that we are on the right trajectory," he said. "This is such a large part of the fabric of Leeds United and it's been a family-led discussion.

"It felt more appropriate to do something before Sunday's game against Crystal Palace rather than rushing it against Nottingham Forest [on Tuesday night]."

Before Sunday's game at Elland Road, there will be a minute of applause and various other dedications.

