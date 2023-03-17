Manger in the spotlight: Derek McInnes

Having been knocked out the Scottish Cup by second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle on top of sitting second bottom of the league table, Kilmarnock have been feeling the wrath of their fans this week.

Derek McInnes has credit in the bank for leading his side to the Championship title and promotion in his first season in charge - and been handed some latitude by the fact he had been unable to greatly strengthen a squad built to win the second tier.

However, without a win in four outings, losing three of them, his side could do without any grumblings growing among the home support as they return to the venue where they have won a league high of 92% of their points this season.

Visiting St Johnstone, though, have earned 61% of their Premiership points this campaign away from home - also a league high - and have won five of their last six meetings with Kilmarnock.

Expect goals considering the two sides have the worst clean-sheet records in the division, but McInnes will not mind if that continues as long his side can repeat the one exception to that losing run against the Perth side - October's 2-1 victory at Rugby Park - and get dissenting fans back onside.