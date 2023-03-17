Sutton's prediction: 2-0

On paper you might look at this and think a straightforward home win but it rarely works out that way when Arsenal play Palace.

The Eagles have not been beaten at the Emirates on any of their past four visits, drawing three and winning one.

Palace are on a long winless run and have not even managed a shot on target for a while but I am not so worried about them going down.

They still have to play all eight of the teams below them in the table, and they picked up 16 points out of a possible 24 against them earlier in the season.

The question here is whether Palace can hold out and they showed against Manchester City last weekend that they are not easy to break down - it took until the 78th minute for City to score with a penalty.

So, it is not going to be easy for the Gunners - they will have to watch out for counter-attacks too - but I am still expecting them to win.

Win this, and Arsenal go into April eight points clear with 10 games to go. That would be enormous for them as they go into the home straight, and I think at least one of their players will step up again to make sure it happens.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 3-1

Every ounce of my body wants to say a Palace win, but that's not going to happen. Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job at Arsenal by the way - they are young, hungry, playing good football and they don't seem to be scared of the position they are in. It actually remind me of Spurs in the early days under Pochettino - they are doing what we should have done, and that's why it hurts even more.

