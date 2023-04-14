Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace’s game at Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Odsonne Edouard will be available, as will Chris Richards, but Nathaniel Clyne is out with injury.

Hodgson is backing Edouard to keep scoring for Palace: "It's nice now that Odsonne is showing he's a goalscorer too. It was good for him to top his performance off against Leeds with a goal."

Meanwhile, Vicente Guaita and Wilfried Zaha are both "making very good progress" in their recoveries: "Both will be targeting games at the end of this month. They will have to be cleared by the medical people. If it were up to them, they’d be chomping at the bit to be playing at the end of April."

On whether a "must-win" game for bottom-placed Southampton: "Must-win games can bite you. What we can say, quite certainly, is that it’s going to make for a good scenario. It could produce a very interesting and good game of football."

He does however admit the Saints will be desperate to claim a victory: "We’ve got to be aware of that, but we were aware of that going to Leeds [as well], so let’s hope we can find the wherewithal to overcome that again."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Palace news notifications