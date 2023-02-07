'I'd love to see Leeds go for Tuchel or Pochettino'

Following the sacking of Jesse Marsch we asked who you are backing to fix the problems at Elland Road.

Here are some of your comments:

Derek: As a Leeds fan, if I wasn’t conscious of the Leeds-Manchester United rivalry, I’d go for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I know he’s not rated by many but I don’t know why. Reckon there could be a diamond in the rough there.

Mark: I'd love to see Leeds go for Tuchel or Pochettino. That would send out a real statement. But I don't see it happening. I think we'll end up with Corberan. He's young, manages in England and provides a link to the Bielsa era. Victor Orta has to get this appointment right or the calls for him to go will intensify.

Dave: Sampaoli or Gallardo. Play a similar style to Bielsa and are proven winners. Winners don’t just come from Europe.

Kevin: I’d go for Poch, think he would be a great appointment and have something to prove.

Ernie: Left-field name here but I reckon our club should consider getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as our next manager. Contrary to many people’s thoughts, I do actually think he is a decent manager with a lot of potential. Look at how close he got to making something great at Manchester United - he just got ruined by Cristiano Ronaldo coming back. A great guy too.