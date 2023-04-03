Roberto de Zerbi says he has to "thank" Graham Potter for the Brighton team he is working with now.

The Italian took over as Brighton head coach following Potter's departure to Chelsea in September.

"I'm really sorry and it is bad news for the coaches," said De Zerbi when asked about Potter being sacked by Chelsea.

"I think you give too much importance for the coaches, the players are always most important. I don't like when coaches are sacked, the responsibility is not only on the coaches."

Since taking over as the Seagulls boss, the former Benevento and Sassuolo manager has seen his side leapfrog Chelsea to now sit sixth in the Premier League and on course for a European spot next season.

"In Italy we are used to changing a lot of coaches every season, the Premier League is different but I think it is changing.

"I think the coaches are not so important like the people think.

"When you win and lose, the coaches can give the players mentality and style of play, but when we talk about the results you can't achieve the result without the players and the quality of players, not only the quality of the coaches," added De Zerbi.

When asked about his own impact, he feels he has "big confidence" in himself, but added: "I think I'm lucky to have these players and we have to say thanks for Graham Potter, because I took on a team with very good mentality and very good attitude."

De Zerbi's attention now turns to relegation threatened Bournemouth on Tuesday, where he hopes his side can continue their good form to reach this season's target.

"We are playing very well at the moment but if we want to reach our target, we have to improve.

"Our target is to play in Europe. Which competition? We will see.

"We want to play three times a week next year."