Mikel Arteta was encouraged by what he saw in Arsenal's pre-season opener against Nurnberg.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead after just eight minutes, but the Germans equalised on the hour mark after a freak Jorginho own goal.

After the game, Arteta said: "A few of the boys have only had three training sessions so just to give them minutes and exposure to understand and start connecting with each other again [was positive].

"I’ve seen some really good things, despite the amount of changes we made. That is why the game declined, especially in quality and in control, but we knew that was going to happen.

"The way we played in the first half was really good and I think we could have scored more goals. Even in the second half we had two big, big chances to score and we didn’t. It’s part of football, and mistakes are part of the sport."

On transfer latest and Declan Rice being set to be announced as an Arsenal player on Friday, he added: "At the moment we are working with the group of players that is here.

"We have nothing to announce yet, and when it is done you will be the first to know."