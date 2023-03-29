Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

It won’t come as a surprise to many, especially Brentford fans, to see Thomas Frank again being linked with other clubs. And the news out of Tottenham provokes plenty of speculation that the Dane could be a candidate to fill Antonio Conte’s shoes.

With the club’s elevation to the Premier League, and the impact they have made in the past two seasons, Frank’s qualities as a coach, leader and manager of people have been observed by the wider world.

They are qualities Bees fans, and those who have had the pleasure to work with him over the years, have been aware of for a very long time.

He is not an overnight sensation. Frank's success is the result of a lot of hard work and an extensive coaching journey.

From studying physical education, sport psychology and coach-based leadership at university, to working through the age groups with the Danish FA and guiding Brondby into European competition, his CV was already bulging before moving to west London.

Obviously, Brentford have benefited from his experience and development, but when we discuss where the Bees are now, he is always determined to point out that he works within a system which has provided the bedrock for the club's rise.

From the owner and director of football to the recruitment department and development squads, many play a part in helping to deliver for the first team on matchdays.

Thomas is an impressive person, not just an impressive coach, and so he deservedly will attract attention from elsewhere.

However, clubs would be well served to look at what goes on around him at Brentford to get a full picture of how the Bees have achieved what they have.