A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Saturday, 3 June represents something much greater than a trophy.

Sunday's nervy win over Brighton continued the welcome habit under Erik ten Hag of bouncing back after defeat. United haven't lost back-to-back games since his first two in charge.

But it set up a tormenting six-week wait for what it is no exaggeration to describe as one of the most significant games in United's history.

Manchester City await under the Wembley arch as they pursue the Treble - a feat only achieved on one previous occasion by an English club. That club is United.

By the time the first Manchester derby FA Cup final rolls around, United will know whether City are Premier League champions, which would match another sole record as their third title on the bounce.

It will also be known whether Pep Guardiola's side toppled the European champions Real Madrid to set up a Champions League final against AC Milan or Inter Milan a week later.

The narrative could not be clearer.

Sure, United's first-ever domestic cup double would represent an astonishing first season for Ten Hag.

But for many supporters, entering folklore as the team that stopped City from mirroring the 1999 success would be just as valuable.